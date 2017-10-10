Man riding skateboard assaults U.S. Marshal in downtown Denver

(Photo: Courtesy Crime Stoppers)

KUSA - Law enforcement released photos Tuesday of a man who they say is a person of interest in the assault of a U.S. Marshal on the grounds of a U.S. Federal Courthouse in downtown Denver.

The assault happened at 1823 Stout Street at around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 27, according to a Crime Stoppers bulletin.

The assailant, who was riding a skateboard at the time, is described as between 18 to 20 years old, 5’8” and 140 pounds with blonde hair.

Police say five other skateboarders were with him at the time, and that after assaulting the Marshal, the perpetrator took off and ran southbound down 18th Street.

