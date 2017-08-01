Man robs King Soopers using note written on paper plate

(Photo: Courtesy Lakewood PD)

KUSA - Police released photos Tuesday afternoon of a man who they say robbed two Lakewood King Soopers stores by handing a cashier a tote bag with a demand note written on a paper plate inside.

In both cases, the man asked for $10 and $20 bills specifically. He made off with $1,500 in the first robbery and $3,000 in the second.

The first robbery happened at the King Soopers at 1545 S. Kipling Street on July 18 at around 6:05 p.m. The second took place at the grocery store at 1927 S. Wadsworth Boulevard at around 7:10 p.m. on July 21.

In each case, the man went to the service desk and waited for everyone else to leave before approaching the cashier.

Once he got his money, police say he took off. It’s unclear whether it was on foot or in some sort of getaway vehicle.

The suspect is describe as a white man who is around 6’ with a slender build and slight facial hair. He is either in his 20s or 30s, according to Lakewood Police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Lakewood Police at 303-987-7111.

© 2017 KUSA-TV