Man seen lighting fires on Auraria campus

DENVER - Aurora Campus Police are looking for a man who they say was spotted lighting small fires in the grass near multiple buildings early Thursday morning.

No one was injured and no property was damaged, police said in a bulletin.

The fires were spotted near the east exterior of the Boulder Creek building, the north exterior of the Arts building on Colfax Avenue and near 5th and Walnut streets.

A suspect was caught on video. He is described as a black man who was wearing all black clothing and tan or brown shoes. He had a shaved head and close haircut, police say.

The suspect was spotted wearing a black or grey sling backpack and glasses or a visor. He is around 5’6” and 5’7” with a thin build.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Aurora Campus Police at 303-556-5000. You can also text your tips to 720-593-TIPS.

To remain anonymous, you can call 303-556-2677.

© 2017 KUSA-TV