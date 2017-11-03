Man sentenced in meth, alcohol-fueled beating of girlfriend's roommate

Dustin Freeman (Photo: Courtesy Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the deadly beating of a man who lived with his on-and-off girlfriend.

Dustin Freeman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the violent 2016 incident back in July. According to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Freeman was sentenced by an Arapahoe County judge on Thursday.

The victim, 19-year-old Andres Hernandez, had recently moved to Colorado to study aviation. In court, his mother said through a translator that Freeman “killed my son and destroyed my life, as well.”

According to prosecutors, Freeman was in a “volatile and sometimes violent” relationship with Hernandez’s roommate.

Hernandez was so fearful of him that he barred him from their apartment, according to the news release.

Freeman went to the apartment at around 2:30 a.m. on May 16, 2016 to look for the woman, who wasn’t home.

Hernandez was, and prosecutors say Freeman became “became enraged” and started violently beating him.

“At the time of this event, Mr. Freeman had consumed methamphetamine and alcohol,” Judge Jeffrey Holmes said in court, adding that’s not “justification to beat someone to death.”

Prosecutors asked that Freeman receive the longest possible sentence – and the judge agreed.

