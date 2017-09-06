Man sentenced to 144 years for killing, setting fire to former marijuana business partner

Shawn Geerdes (Photo: JCSO)

KIOWA - An Agate man convicted of killing a former marijuana business partner and setting a car on fire to cover it up has been sentenced to 144 years in prison.

According to a news release from the 18th Judicial District DA's Office, the case began in September 2015 when Jefferson County sheriff's deputies were notified of a fire. They found a car on fire that had started a wildfire.

They found a body in the trunk, which was later identified as 44-year-old Jason Dosa of Parker. He had been shot five times.

Investigators determined that Dosa had last been at a marijuana greenhouse where he and Geerdes had been business partners.

Evidence at the growhouse, including bloodstains and spent shell casings, indicated Dosa had been killed there.

Geerdes was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder, setting a wildfire, and second-degree arson. He was also found to be a habitual offender, which multiplied the mandatory sentence.

