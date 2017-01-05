Man sentenced to 3 years for throwing rake at Jeep, paralyzing a teenager

AURORA – An Aurora man who threw a rake at a Jeep for speeding will spend three years in prison after a 16-year-old passenger was paralyzed in the incident.

Kenneth Duane Schlager, 61, was sentenced Thursday for the November 1 road rage case.

Schlager was raking leaves in his front yard in the 2200 block of Fulton Street when he yelled at a passing Jeep to slow down.

The driver, 21-year-old Marcus Segura, was in the vehicle with his 16-year-old sister Alexandra Galvan.

After Schlager yelled, Segura turned around and drove back to Schlager to confront him.

Schlager then allegedly stood in the street with his rake. The Jeep swerved to avoid him and, according to witnesses, Schlager swung the rake "like a baseball bat," letting it go before it hit the Jeep and shattered the windshield.

The Jeep then struck a parked car and rolled.

The speed limit for the street was 25 mph. Police say the Jeep was traveling at 36 mph before the crash.

Schlager was convicted in November of felony criminal mischief and three counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

(© 2017 KUSA)