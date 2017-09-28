Man sentenced to 30 years for Highline Canal Trail assaults

Demaricus Bookhart (Photo: Denver District Attorney's Office)

DENVER - A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting two women on the High Line Canal Trail has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Demaricus Bookhart assaulted two women in separate attacks on Aug. 18 and Aug. 26, 2016.

One of the victims was injured, and a stolen iPod belonging to the other woman was found with Bookhart's belongings.

Bookhart pleaded guilty in July to one count of aggravated robbery, one count of attempt to commit sexual assault, and one count of menacing. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the aggravated robbery charge, and 10 years of sex offender supervised probation for the other two counts.

