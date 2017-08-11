Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

KUSA - A man who shot and killed one person and wounded two others in Aurora has been sentenced to 44 years in prison.

According to a news release from the District Attorney for the 17th Judicial District, the shooting took place in July 2010 during a confrontation between employees at two body shops on Wheeling St, near I-70 and I-225.

That's when then-35-year-old Cesar Reyes-Marquez began firing at employees, killing 28-year-old Servando Morelos-Avila and wounding 31-year-old Gabriel Campos and 23-year-old Hugo Perada-Lopez.

Reyes-Marquez was convicted in April of one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

