Man sentenced to 48 years for extreme domestic violence

GOLDEN, COLO. - A Jefferson County man was sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison for brutally attacking his girlfriend, leaving her with several traumatic brain injuries.

Chuck Martinez was sentenced to 48 years on Monday for the July 2015 attack.

Martinez and his girlfriend shared an apartment in unincorporated Jefferson County and had been arguing before he attacked her.

The woman would later recall she passed out as he beat her in the head, eventually waking in a pool of her blood and making it out of the apartment. A neighbor saw her and called 911.

Martinez undoubtedly left his girlfriend to die, said District Court Judge Lily Oeffler at his sentencing hearing.

First responders from Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the apartment in the 3500 block of S. Nelson Way, and found the girlfriend covered in blood and so hurt that she could not speak to them. She could only communicate with police at the hospital by blinking to answer questions.

The woman suffered many traumatic brain injuries, such as an open skull fracture where bone fragments pressed into her brain. She could not speak or use her left arm or left leg for weeks.

“This was a violent attack on an intimate partner. It is a miracle that the woman did not die from her injuries,” District Attorney Pete Weir said in the news release, “Her life is forever changed by the injuries inflicted upon her as well as the psychological damage.”

Martinez had three prior felony convictions to this sentencing.

© 2017 KUSA-TV