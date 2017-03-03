Jesus Carreno (Photo: Denver District Attorney's Office)

DENVER - A 23-year-old man accused of driving drunk when his car hit and killed a long-time Denver Post reporter was sentenced to six years in the Department of Corrections on Friday.

Jesus Carreno pled guilty to vehicular homicide in January.

Prosecutors say Carreno fatally struck 60-year-old Colleen O’Connor at the corner of East 1st Avenue and Downing Street. He drove away, but called police several blocks later and reported the crash.

RELATED: Remember Colleen O'Connor's stories, not the story of her death

RELATED: Man pleads guilty in crash that killed Denver Post reporter

O’Connor had been at the Denver Post since 2004.

Carreno has a probation review scheduled for July 3.The judge indicated that he may reconsider probation for Carreno at that time.

(© 2017 KUSA)