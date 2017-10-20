Man sentenced to prison in cold case sexual assault from 1999

53-year-old Albert Matthews. (Photo: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

KUSA – A man charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman back in 1999 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Albert Matthews, 53, was sentenced Thursday to 96 years in prison for the kidnapping charge, and 64-years-to-life in prison for the sexual assault charge, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

The 44-year-old victim was estranged from her abusive husband and in need of a place to stay on October 11, 1999.

Matthews invited the victim to stay with him, but while walking her home, forced the woman through an alley into a backyard where he assaulted her.

The case remained unsolved until March 2015, when Matthews was identified as a suspect based on a DNA match by the Denver Police Department.

He was arrested on July, 2016.

