Man sentenced to two life sentences for killing a mom and her daughter

(Photo: Denver Police Department)

KUSA - A man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a mother and her daughter in 2016.

Angel Chavez was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder for the stabbing deaths of Maira Cordero, and her mother, Raquel Cordero. Maira was the mother of Chavez's two kids.

Raquel and Maira were found dead in a home om the 5500 block of North Revere Street in Montbello on July 22, 2016.

Raquel Cordero-Cuesta, left, and Maira Cordero-Cuesta, right, were found dead in their Montbello home last Friday. (Photo: Courtesy Cordero family)

People are paying their respects to the two women killed in Denver's Montbello neighborhood. (Photo: KUSA)

After a guilty verdict following a six-day-trial, Chavez was immediately sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

At the time of the murders, Chavez was on parole for a 2008 child abuse conviction involving one of his children, and had a warrant out for his arrest for violating a protection order.

