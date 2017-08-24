KUSA
Man sentenced to two life sentences for killing a mom and her daughter

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 3:15 PM. MDT August 24, 2017

KUSA - A man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a mother and her daughter in 2016.

Angel Chavez was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder for the stabbing deaths of Maira Cordero, and her mother, Raquel Cordero. Maira was the mother of Chavez's two kids.

Raquel and Maira were found dead in a home om the 5500 block of North Revere Street in Montbello on July 22, 2016.

After a guilty verdict following a six-day-trial, Chavez was immediately sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

At the time of the murders, Chavez was on parole for a 2008 child abuse conviction involving one of his children, and had a warrant out for his arrest for violating a protection order. 

