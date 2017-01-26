Man shot by Fort Collins police to be charged

A witness who saw the shooting happen from his back porch said he heard 6 to 8 shots after someone walked out of the white house on Hastings Drive (Photo: Jason Pohl/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The man who had a fake gun when he was shot by a Fort Collins police officer Saturday is facing felony menacing and attempting to influence a public servant charges.

Austin Snodgrass, 25, was in serious condition at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland as of Wednesday afternoon.

Officer Matthew Brede shot Snodgrass after responding to reports of a stabbing at his home in the 1600 block of Hastings Drive. Police say Snodgrass called to report that someone was stabbing his roommate. When the two responding officers arrived, Snodgrass approached them carrying a pellet gun replica of a Walther handgun. Brede shot at him multiple times, hitting him at least once.

Brede is on paid leave, which is the department's policy.

