Man shot by purple-haired woman in Centennial dies

KUSA - A purple-haired suspect is still on the loose after a shooting in a Centennial parking lot on Monday afternoon.

Adolf Arellano, 30, was shot at the 400 block of East Highline Circle just before 5 p.m. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His shooter, who has only been identified at this point as a woman with purple hair, has not been taken into custody.

Investigators say after numerous tips, they learned of her possible location in an apartment at a nearby building, but she did not come to the door.

Given the potential for weapons, nearby apartments were evacuated and the SWAT team was activated while investigators applied for a search warrant. Once the warrant was received, the apartment was entered and was found to be vacant.

At this time, the relationship between the victim and his shooter is unclear, but investigators do not believe this was random.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

