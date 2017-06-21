Man shot dead in motel parking lot identified

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LAKEWOOD - Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Lakewood motel early Monday morning – and say he might have been involved in some sort of altercation with another shooting victim found a short time later.

The man, who police say is 32-year-old Guadalupe Julian De La Rosa, was found lying in the parking lot of a motel in the 700 block of Kipling Street with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lakewood Police say they later found a second man with gunshot wounds at a home in Denver. He was taken to a local hospital, and is still undergoing treatment.

Investigators say they believe that man had also been shot in the same parking lot – and that he had been in some sort of dispute with De La Rosa.

No arrests have been made, and Lakewood Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information about the incident asked to call Lakewood Police at 303-987-7111.



