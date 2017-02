. (Photo: KING 5 News)

AURORA - A man has serious injuries after he was shot in an Aurora parking lot Saturday night.

Sergeant Chris Amsler says the man was shot during an altercation in the 9900 block of East Florida Avenue at about 7 p.m.

The man was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

No one has been arrested, and police have not yet released any suspect information.

