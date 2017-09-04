Man shot in Englewood home invasion, suspect on the loose

(Photo: Google Maps)

KUSA - A man is in critical condition after he was shot when another man broke into his home early Monday morning.

The Englewood Police Department says the shooting happened at around 3 a.m. at 3470 Lincoln Street – not far from East Hampden Avenue and Broadway.

The victim was not identified by name, but police say he is in his mid-50s. A woman was also inside the home, but she wasn’t hurt.

Police say the suspect got into the residence through the front door.

He left before officers arrived, and Englewood Police did not provide a description of him or say what the motive may have been for the home invasion.

The incident remains under investigation, and no additional information was immediately available.



