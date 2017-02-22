Man shot in front yard of Jeffco home

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Authorities are trying to piece together exactly what happened when a shot was fired in the front yard of a Littleton home late Tuesday night, leaving a man in his 20s injured.

The incident, which happened in the 8000 block of West Freemont Avenue, was reported just before midnight as a drive-by shooting, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

This report wasn’t quite accurate.

The sheriff’s office says several people who knew each other were at the home when “something happened” that made everyone go outside.

That’s when the shot was fired.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.

Deputies say they are looking for two suspects: a white man and a black man who were in either a silver Ford Focus or Subaru with Ohio plates.

Investigators were still at the scene as of early Wednesday morning.



(© 2017 KUSA)