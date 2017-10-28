Man shot, killed by officers after high speed chase

Photo: file

GREELEY - One man is dead after being shot by officers Friday night in Greeley. The suspect attempted to escape from Greeley officers by ramming his car into an officer's vehicle before driving away.

Officers followed behind and saw the suspect point a handgun out of the driver's side window, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Eight minutes later, officers caught up to the suspect at 1:55 a.m. and shot him when he did not follow instructions. The man died on the scene.

According to the Greeley PD, the suspect was wanted for two felony warrants, one for a parole violation and another for threatening with a weapon.

Officers spotted him when he was on his way to a mobile home on 1st Street.

The identity of the man has not yet been released. 9NEWS will continue to update this story.

