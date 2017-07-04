Man shot, killed by police had lengthy criminal history

33-year-old Brett Rodriguez (Photo: Westminster PD)

ADAMS COUNTY - A 33-year-old man killed by Westminster Police last week after displaying a weapon was identified by the Adams County Coroner's Office on Tuesday.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on June 30, Brett Rodriguez was shot and killed by officers after running into a car and showing a weapon near the 6700 block of 68th Avenue.

Officers were in the area looking for another man with several warrants when they discovered Rodriguez and tried to make contact.

CBI records show that Rodriguez had a lengthy criminal history, including charges for DUI, drug possession, assault, domestic violence, child abuse and eluding. He was known to have several warrants out for his arrest at the time of the shooting.

No officers on scene were hurt - and all officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, as is standard practice as the shooting is investigated.

The cause and manner of Rodriguez's death will be released at a later time.

