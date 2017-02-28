Man shot, killed near Larimer Square identified

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

DENVER - The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning near Larimer Square in downtown Denver.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Clarence Thomas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details about the shooting in the area of 15th and Market streets were sparse.

A second victim left the scene and went to the hospital. As of early Sunday morning, that person was listed in critical condition.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

The motive for the shooting was unclear.



