Man shot, killed on Colfax; Police asking for help identifying suspects

Jacob Rodriguez, KUSA 9:18 PM. MDT July 09, 2017

Police are asking for the public's help to solve a murder that happened on Colfax between Pearl and Pennsylvania streets just after midnight Sunday morning.

Justin Slyter, 39, was shot and killed outside the 7-Eleven on Colfax Avenue around 12:15 in the morning, the Denver Police Department says.

Authorities say several suspects may have been involved in the killing and fled eastbound along Colfax in a while four-door - possibly Chrysler Cirrus.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. You can even text - CRIMES (274637) and then title 'DMCS' and then enter your message. You can even email metro@denvercrimestoppers.com.

 

 

