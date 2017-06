Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER - The man who was shot and killed at an apartment building near the University of Denver has been identified.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner says Jesus Benavidez, 26, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

His body was found at 2105 E. Buchtel Boulevard late Friday night.

Denver Police say no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.

