Man fatally shot after argument at Pearl Street Mall restaurant

One person was shot near a Boulder restaurant early Monday morning.

DENVER - A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning following an argument inside a restaurant on the Pearl Street Mall.

Police first received a call about the incident at the Bramble & Hare at 13th and Pearl Streets just after midnight.

Investigators say it started when two people got into an argument inside the restaurant. They went outside, and shots were fired. Police believe they then went back inside, and could have fired more gunshots.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The suspect has not been identified. Police have not said how that person may know the victim.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Boulder Police at 303-441-1974.



