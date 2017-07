Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER - The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the 25-year-old man who was shot to death early Saturday morning a few blocks away from City Park.

The victim, identified as Don Sperow, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information was immediately available.

