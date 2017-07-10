Man sought in east Denver stabbing

(Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - Police are looking for a man who they believe was involved in a stabbing early Monday morning that left one person injured.

It happened in the 400 block of South Galena Way – about a block away from East Alameda Avenue.

The victim’s condition was not released.

Police describe the suspect as a black man who is between 6’ and 6’5” who was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

No additional information was immediately available.

