Man sought in fatal Denver stabbing

DENVER - Police released a photo Wednesday afternoon of a man wanted for first-degree murder in a fatal stabbing that happened outside of the victim’s home Monday night.

George Gatsiopoulos, 57, was killed at 44 S. Pennsylvania Street, according to Denver Police.

Donald Montoya has been identified as a suspect in his death, but his whereabouts aren’t known.

