Man spends Friday evening robbing bank, is caught on camera

(Photo: Courtesy Thornton PD)

KUSA - Thornton Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who they say spent his Friday evening robbing a bank.

The incident happened at the TCF Bank at 9660 Washington St. at around 5:25 p.m. Friday, according to an alert distributed Tuesday by Thornton Police.

They say the man handed the teller a note demanding money, and then ran away on Washington Street before getting into a black two-door sedan that was waiting for him.

The suspect is described as a white man with brown hair who is 6’ and has a thin build. He was wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses, a white long-sleeve shirt with purple writing and blue pants.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app is immediately available as a free download on the App Store for Apple devices, on Google Play for Android devices and on the BlackBerry App World for select BlackBerry devices. To learn more about Crime Stoppers visit the website at http://metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.

