Man stabbed in neck near Denver Skate Park; No one in custody

A man is at a local hospital after being stabbed in the neck during a scuffle with several people across from the Denver Skate Park Sunday afternoon, police and witnesses say.

The Denver Police Department is investigating after a reported stabbing at the corner of 20th Street and Little Raven Street at the City of Cuernavaca Park sometime before 2 p.m.

Witnesses tell 9NEWS the victim was sitting at the park when someone came up front behind and hit the person with a crutch. That's when, according to the witness, several other people stepped in and joined in the assault. It was around that time that someone stabbed the person.

Police have only said they're investigating the attack and don't have anyone in custody at this time. Denver PD don't have any suspect descriptions either and add that their investigation is ongoing.

