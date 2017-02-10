Man stashes gun in gopher hole after shooting

Generic shooting. (Photo: KUSA)

THORNTON - A man who police say stashed a gun in a gopher hole after his friend was fatally shot during a “mock tussle” over the firearm was convicted of tampering with evidence on Friday.

Investigators say Jeremiah Hooker, 24, and Fabian Mendez picked up Armando Camarena, 32, from a home in the 9400 block of Lilly Court in Thornton on April 30.

Camarena and Hooker were later involved in what's described as a "friendly scuffle" over the gun, which resulted in Camarena being shot.

Hooker and Mendez took Camarena to the North Suburban Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say after the incident, Hooker stashed the gun and a magazine in gopher holes in a field near Pearl Street and Russell Boulevard.

He’ll be sentenced for the crime on April 10 at 8:30 a.m.

