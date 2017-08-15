Man threatens elderly Walmart greeter at knifepoint

KUSA - Westminster Police released photos Tuesday of a man who they say threatened by elderly Walmart greeter with a knife and then took off with multiple items he didn’t pay for.

The crime happened on June 21 at the Walmart near West 136th Avenue and Interstate 25.

(Photo: Calhoon, Matt)

Anonymous tips about the man’s identity can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app is immediately available as a free download on the App Store for Apple devices, on Google Play for Android devices and on the BlackBerry App World for select BlackBerry devices. To learn more about Crime Stoppers visit the website at http://metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.

© 2017 KUSA-TV