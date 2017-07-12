KUSA
Man walks into Boulder bank, points gun at teller's head

KUSA 5:57 PM. MDT July 12, 2017

BOULDER - Police are searching for the person they say robbed a bank in Boulder at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Just after 2 p.m., a man entered the Key Bank on Baseline Road and pointed a gun at the teller, demanding money.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches, with a thin build and black hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a red zippered jacket with a hoodie, a ski mask and was carrying a dark colored backpack with a bright yellow top.

He left on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boulder Police at 303-441-4329.

