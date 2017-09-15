Man wanted days after allegedly assaulting toddler

Josh Gonzales is wanted for allegedly assaulting a toddler. (Photo: Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Deputies have released a photo of a man who they say is wanted for allegedly assaulting and seriously injuring a toddler Monday afternoon – a crime they say wasn’t reported to law enforcement until Thursday.

Josh Gonzales, 21, is currently on the run and his whereabouts are unknown, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday night. He faces charges for child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury for an incident investigators say happened in the 1400 block of South Pierson Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital on Thursday afternoon after Denver Police officers spotted her and her mother outside of an elementary school in Denver.

The young girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, including severe head trauma and a lacerated liver, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. As of Friday night, she was expected to survive.

Gonzales is described as Hispanic, 5’7” and 200 pounds with black shoulder-length hair and a “W” and “S” tattooed on each arm.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-0211.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

