Man wanted in toddler beating case turns himself in to Jeffco deputies

Josh Gonzales is wanted for allegedly assaulting a toddler. (Photo: Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A man accused of beating a young girl nearly to death is no longer on the run.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed 21-year-old Josh Gonzales turned himself in to deputies Sunday evening.

The department did not release any other information.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man wanted days after allegedly assaulting toddler

Gonzales faces charges for child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.

Deputies say the young girl was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after Denver Police officers spotted her and her mother outside an elementary school.

The toddler has severe head trauma and a lacerated liver, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office press release.

© 2017 KUSA-TV