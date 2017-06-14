Man wanted for killing homeless man arrested in Phoenix

23-year-old Brandon Lee Sugg (Photo: Thornton Police Department)

THORNTON - A man wanted for the May 25 murder of a homeless man whose body was found behind a Thornton shopping center was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona Wednesday.

Brendan Sugg, 23, has been on the run since the end of last month. He is currently awaiting an extradition hearing.

Thornton Police say the victim, 47-year-old Brian McGreevy, was found behind the Sunrise Village Shopping Center with obvious signs of trauma.

Sugg, who is also homeless, was named as a suspect a short time later. Investigators originally said he was believed to be in metro Denver. Why he was in Arizona is unclear.



