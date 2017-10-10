Man wanted for robbery, murder at auto shop arrested

(Photo: Courtesy Colorado Springs Police)

KUSA - A man who has been on the run for nearly three months for his alleged role in a robbery at an auto shop that left one man dead and another critically injured was arrested Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Eric William Grant, 38, was taken into custody without incident, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

He is the suspect in a violent incident that happened the morning of July 13 at Full Throttle Auto Service at 305 North Chelton Road.

Police say Grant and 59-year-old Derrick Davis posed as utility workers when they targeted the auto shop. Davis was arrested in July at a hotel in Minnesota.

Colorado Springs Police sent out a bulletin naming Grant a suspect in the crime on July 25 and were offering a $5,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.

Police said he was ultimately arrested due to a collaboration with Pennsylvania and federal authorities.

It’s unclear when he will return to Colorado.

