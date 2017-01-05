Man wanted for Sloan's Lake assault

DENVER - The Denver Police Department issued a sketch last month of a man who they say was responsible for an assault near Sloan’s Lake in broad daylight.

The incident happened at around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 4 in the area of West 17th Avenue and North Utica Street.

Details about the incident were sparse. Police didn’t say if it was random, or if there was some sort of motive for the attack.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or light-skinned African American man who is between 6’ and 6’2” and is in his mid-30s. He was wearing a sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police say he fled in a gray minivan.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

