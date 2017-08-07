Man wanted for taking photos of a victim in a dressing room

DENVER - If you can identify the man in the picture, you could earn up to $2,000.

The suspect is wanted by the Denver Police Department for taking photos on his phone of a victim in a dressing room. He was last seen on July 29 at 1:30 in the afternoon around 500 16th Street in Downtown Denver.

The popular clothing store H&M is on this block.



You can remain anonymous when you call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The tip line is open 24 hours every day of the week.

