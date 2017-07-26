Man wanted in deadly Longmont Walmart shooting arrested

Joseph Anderson (Photo: Longmont Police/Facebook)

Police have arrested a man accused of killing another man in a Walmart parking lot from this weekend.

Joseph Anderson was found in a vehicle around 5 p.m. Wednesday by Loveland Police.

Longmont Police say Anderson killed 33-year-old Keith David Williams in a Longmont parking lot on E. Ken Pratt Boulevard just before 3 a.m. Sunday. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Little is known about what led up to the shooting.

Westminster Police impounded his vehicle Sunday evening after authorities put out an alert to the public to be on the lookout for it.

