Man wanted in Sunnyside homicide

(Photo: Courtesy DPD)

KUSA - Police released a photo Wednesday of a man who they say is wanted for a murder that happened Tuesday morning in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Elizario Manuel Herrera Jr. He is described as a Hispanic man who is around 5’6” and 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The victim was found in the 4000 block of North Shoshone Street. They have not yet been identified, and police haven’t said how they died.

Anyone with information about Herrera Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app is immediately available as a free download on the App Store for Apple devices, on Google Play for Android devices and on the BlackBerry App World for select BlackBerry devices. To learn more about Crime Stoppers visit the website at http://metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.

© 2017 KUSA-TV