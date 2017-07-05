Man wearing ‘Dub Step Your Game Up' shirt wanted for robbery

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Police)

DENVER - Police distributed a photo Wednesday afternoon of a man who they say robbed a store on South Federal Boulevard last month.

The incident happened on June 19 at around 3:45 p.m. at 2796 South Federal Boulevard – near the intersection with West Amherst Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man who is between 30 to 49 years old and 200 pounds.

He was wearing a shirt that said “Dub Step Your Game Up,” a black and gray Rockies baseball hat and black pants.

He had sleeved tattoos on his right arm, police said.

