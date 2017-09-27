Man who caused fatal wreck involving 7 vehicles had meth in system

(Photo: KUSA FILE PHOTO)

ARVADA - The man who police say caused a fatal wreck involving seven vehicles earlier this month had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash, toxicology reports released Wednesday confirmed.

Christopher Farr, 43, was driving a Cadillac SUV near 61st and Ward when he struck a Ford F-150 on September 10.

Farr then lost control of the vehicle and collided head on with a Hyundai SUV, driven by 73-year-old Judith Peterson.

Judith and her husband Alan Peterson, 79 years old, died at the scene.

Also killed was Lorene Hicks, 59, who was a passenger on a motorcycle involved in the collision.

Farr, from Arvada, was transported to the hospital after the wreck where he died on September 13.

Blood samples taken at the hospital confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in his system. No alcohol was detected.

