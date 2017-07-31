Man who shot at teens in his backyard, killing one, convicted

(Photo: Denver Police)

KUSA - A man who shot at teens who were apparently trying to steal marijuana plants from his backyard was found guilty on several charges Monday, including murder.

Keith Hammock, 49, was convicted after a five-day trial for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault-deadly weapon, processing or manufacturing marijuana and cultivation of marijuana.

Hammock was originally charged with first-degree murder, but the jury convicted him on the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

PREVIOUS: 2 teens shot -- 1 fatally -- in Denver, man in custody

PREVIOUS: 15-year-old killed in backyard with marijuana plants

On Oct. 9, 2016 around 2 a.m., Hammock fired at two teens who had jumped over a fence into his backyard at 2830 High Street.

Keylin Mosley, 15, was killed and a 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded. His mother told investigators that he suffered gunshot wounds so serious he may be paralyzed from the waist down.

According to arrest documents, the teens were found in the yard containing marijuana plants. Some of the plants were being grown inside orange 5-gallon buckets. Police found pot leaves in the alleyway and one of the buckets with a plant in a neighboring backyard.

Police spoke with Hammock and his female roommate who live in the house on the property. Hammock told police he heard an argument and then gunshots. He said someone jumped over his fence and activated the motion detector light. That's when he went downstairs and saw two kids laying on the ground.

But after serving a search warrant, police went to the second floor bedroom overlooking the backyard and found two long rifles, ammunition and four spent cartridge casings, two of which were on the window sill.

Hammock is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 4 at 8:30 a.m. in Denver District Courtroom 5B.

© 2017 KUSA-TV