Man who violated bond back in Adams County custody

Quincy Wright Brewer. (Photo: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

ADAMS COUNTY, COLO. - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has a man back in custody after he violated his bond, a news release said.

The sheriff’s office said that on Monday it was told that Quincy Wright Brewer, out on bond for second-degree kidnapping, let his ankle monitor die. He had last been tracked in the area of the 7300 block of Federal Boulevard.

He was back in custody Tuesday and is being held without bond.

© 2017 KUSA-TV