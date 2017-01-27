Man with 12 DUIs gets 6 years in prison

KUSA - A man with nine DUI convictions in Colorado – and at least three in other states – has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Eliazar Morales was arrested for his latest DUI on Oct. 29 after police saw him make an erratic U-turn in front of incoming traffic on Federal Boulevard at 63rd Avenue and then make another turn into a shopping center.
His blood alcohol content was 0.182 – more than twice the legal limit. He was already on probation for another DUI.
In addition to his prison sentence, Morales was also charged a $2,000 fine.
