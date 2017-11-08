Manhunt leads to pair of arrests in multi-state crime spree

(Photo: Courtesy NSP)

KUSA - The manhunt lasted nine days as U.S. Marshals and various law enforcement agencies worked to capture a pair of fugitives wanted for a crime spree in the Broomfield area throughout October, authorities say.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service says the manhunt for Elijah Dunning, 21, and Justine Day, 26, started late on October 30 - the pair was caught in the morning hours of November 8.

Dunning and Day are suspected in a crime spree that spanned numerous municipalities in Nebraska before the pair fled to Colorado, authorities say.

The manhunt started in Deuel County, Nebraska on October 30 after state troopers there tried to pull over a stolen Dodge Ram driven by Dunning.

A high-speed pursuit ensued, eventually ending when the driver of the Ram smashed into a cable barrier. The driver fled on foot, according to law enforcement.

Inside the Ram were stolen identity documents, drugs and a stolen handgun, authorities say. Dunning was the suspect driving the vehicle; Day was not mentioned in that incident.

Dunning, of Commerce City, fled Nebraska and was wanted on several counts, including possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of meth and using a vehicle to avoid arrest.

Law enforcement says their investigation into Dunning in Nebraska led them to Colorado, and then to Day; Colorado investigators learned he was saying with Day while on the lam.

Day, meanwhile, was wanted in Colorado for several charges, including vehicle theft and fraud.

Upon further investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service says the duo was connected to a separate string of vehicle thefts, larcenies and criminal trespassings throughout the Denver metro area.

Authorities moved on Dunning and Day early Wednesday morning after learning they were hiding out in Broomfield.

Recovered, along with the pair, was a stolen vehicle, stolen property and a gun.

Dunning and Day are at the Broomfield Detention Center for quite a few outstanding warrants and pending charges related to car theft and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

