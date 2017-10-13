Manhunt suspect pleads guilty, faces decades in prison

Adam Keith Fulford (Photo: LCSO)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Six months after he was accused of leading law enforcement on a 14-hour manhunt through Larimer County, Adam Fulford stood before a judge Thursday and entered a series of guilty pleas.

The 34-year-old Loveland man was facing more than 50 criminal charges — including three counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference — stemming from the March incident that left a cab driver with a gunshot wound and a mother and her two children injured after a high-speed traffic collision.

As part of a plea agreement, Fulford entered guilty pleas Thursday for only eight charges: two counts of first-degree assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, vehicular eluding, possession of a dangerous weapon, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Fulford will likely face 35 years in prison for the first seven charges and 18 years in prison for the last one, to be served concurrently; he will be officially sentenced Nov. 9.

Several of the victims in the case plan to speak at sentencing.

