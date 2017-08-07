KUSA
Close

Manhunt underway: ‘Dangerous' Ohio inmate escapes by forcing crash

Aug. 7, 2017: 32-year-old Branden Powell overpowered a deputy by putting him in a headlock and grabbing his gun while inside a transport vehicle.

Associated Press , WKYC 6:53 AM. MDT August 07, 2017

PAULDING, Ohio -- Authorities are continuing the search for an Ohio rape suspect who overpowered a sheriff's deputy in a transport van, stole his gun and fled.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that FBI and U.S. Marshals are also assisting in the search for 32-year-old Branden Lee Powell. Powell overpowered a deputy on a trip Friday from a psychiatric hospital to a county jail.

Powell was in leg shackles and handcuffs secured to a "belly belt" when he jumped over the seat and put the deputy in a headlock, causing the van to crash. Powell grabbed the deputy's gun and ordered him to remove the restraints.

Powell was jailed last month on rape, attempted rape and sexual battery charges.

A $2,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his apprehension.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories