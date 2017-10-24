Man's body found in backyard of Pueblo home

(Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

PUEBLO - Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the backyard of his own home Tuesday morning as a homicide.

The 51-year-old victim, who Pueblo Police did not identify by name, was discovered at around 8 a.m. by other residents at his home in the 600 block of Avocado Street, according to a news release.

Pueblo Police did not say why investigators believe the man’s death was a homicide, or how he died.

At this point, police say they have not identified any suspects or made any arrests. It appears to be an “isolated incident” and “the neighborhood is safe,” according to a news release from Pueblo Police.

Investigators did not say why they don’t believe there is a threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP. You can also visit www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

© 2017 KUSA-TV