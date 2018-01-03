Man's body found in ditch with apparent trauma in East Aurora

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - A man's body was found Wednesday afternoon in a ditch in East Aurora with apparent trauma, police say.

Just before 1 p.m., Aurora Police got to the area of E. 26th Avenue and N. Himalaya Road after they were called by a passerby who found the body in the ditch.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are still actively investigating the death.

The ID of the man hasn't been released; the Adams County Coroner's Office will release his information after the positive identification of the victim and a notification of his next of kin.

There is no other information about the victim or the crime at this time, Aurora Police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide Detective Nick Huber with the Major Crimes division at 303-739-6090.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward, tipsters are encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

